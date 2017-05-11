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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : plunge/pools, tubs, showers : hot tub

Outdoor Plunge Pools, Tubs, Showers Hot Tub Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

A lower-level patio with benches and a generously sized spa allows the homeowner to enjoy the view while entertaining company. The stairs are made from naturally fire-resistant ipe wood.
The addition of an alfresco tub is perfect for relaxing on starry desert evenings.
An outdoor kitchen, green lawn and pool makes the rear-yard the perfect spot of outdoor soirees.
The pool is located in the rear yard, where the Hollywood Sign can be seen.