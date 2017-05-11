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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : plunge/patio, porch, deck : large

Outdoor Plunge Pools, Tubs, Showers Large Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

Designed by José Guedes Cruz, César Marques, and Marco Marinho of the Portugal-based firm Guedes Cruz Architects, The Wall House is laid out in an open-box plan, and is fitted with plenty of glass windows to enhance the synergy between its interior and exterior spaces.
Situated amid the forest in Rhinebeck, New York, the geometric, eco-friendly Ex of In House by architect Steven Holl stars a large window capable of heating the living space with sunlight during the winter months. In the summer, a shade ensures it keeps cool. In accordance with the home’s sustainable mission, the interiors are finished with natural oiled wood and plywood, and all light fixtures were 3D-printed in PLA cornstarch-based plastic.
The backyard is one of this home’s best features. With a lot that nearly equals the square footage of the home itself, there was plenty of room to play with landscaping.
Any chance they get, the active family takes a dip in the backyard pool, often with a running start from sliding doors in the living room.
A pool in the back offers a spot to soak up sun and watch the passing boats.
In Sweden, architect Bengt Mattias Carlsson created a pavilion adjacent to a residence dating from the late 1800s. The pergola is made from glue-laminated timber beams set atop steel posts; it protects the pool from falling pine needles. George Nelson benches offer places to sit.
The multi-slide doors on the lower level connect the house to the pool with functional decks and terraces, achieving a modern look and reinforcing the indoor/outdoor lifestyle.
The new pool was raised six feet above the ground and was designed for entertaining—and to better match the home’s new modern style.
Palm Canyon Motor Club is home to 100 plots dedicated to modern tiny homes. The mobile park setting eases permitting woes and offers community amenities such as a dog park, socials, and "one of the nicest pools in town," according to realtor Paul Kaplan.
The backyard has a zero-edge swimming pool and a spacious lounge area with a fire pit. There's also a high privacy wall topped by a perfectly manicured privacy hedge.
Honnold & Rex Architectural Research House
Located just two miles from the beach, Casa Pueblo Tulum is positioned as a welcoming hub for locals and travelers.
240 signature spots cover each of the columns that frame the jacuzzi.
Water is featured in most of Barragán's work as a sensory element. Here, a fountain and a large pool provide a sound barrier and a place for reflection.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
The firm envisioned the pool as a spot where water floods the stone, "almost in a way of a pond remaining after the turning tides."
The Ex of In House exterior
A huge rock that Liebermann picked out himself as as a diving board into the pool. Liebermann was very proud to design the house in a way that it reflects in the pool when you first walk in through the front gate. The reflection doubles the size of the house.
The adjacent mezcal bar serves 20 different varieties of artisanal spirits from around the region, including Baja wines and Mexican microbrews.
The concrete pool and firepit located in the communal courtyard.
In homage to the traditions of Richard Neutra and Gregory Ain who built extensively in the area, the form of the 2,600-square-foot house, which includes an outdoor pool, emerged from the concept of building incrementally upward in steps along the slope.
A pool and outdoor lounge area that's shaded by trees.
An outdoor kitchen, green lawn and pool makes the rear-yard the perfect spot of outdoor soirees.
The landscape was devised by Hale along with Kate Stickley of Arterra Landscape Architects.