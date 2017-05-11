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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : plunge/patio, porch, deck : decking

Outdoor Plunge Pools, Tubs, Showers Decking Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

In Sweden, architect Bengt Mattias Carlsson created a pavilion adjacent to a residence dating from the late 1800s. The pergola is made from glue-laminated timber beams set atop steel posts; it protects the pool from falling pine needles. George Nelson benches offer places to sit.
Constructed from oak and ironbark timber, the pavilions were inspired by their surroundings. Local architecture firm Liminal Studio designed the structures to reflect a deep understanding of the coastline’s natural color palette, curving rock formations, and landscape.
The multi-slide doors on the lower level connect the house to the pool with functional decks and terraces, achieving a modern look and reinforcing the indoor/outdoor lifestyle.
The new pool was raised six feet above the ground and was designed for entertaining—and to better match the home’s new modern style.
Exterior
A private outdoor shower and bath create a perfect little nook to enjoy the surrounding nature.
The layout of the three buildings creates a private garden space within the site.
Clean lines and mass groupings of plants help create a sense of openness and space within a small garden.