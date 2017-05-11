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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : plunge/locations : garden

Outdoor Plunge Pools, Tubs, Showers Garden Design Photos and Ideas

La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
Clean lines and mass groupings of plants help create a sense of openness and space within a small garden.