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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : plunge/lighting : landscape

Outdoor Plunge Pools, Tubs, Showers Landscape Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Situated amid the forest in Rhinebeck, New York, the geometric, eco-friendly Ex of In House by architect Steven Holl stars a large window capable of heating the living space with sunlight during the winter months. In the summer, a shade ensures it keeps cool. In accordance with the home’s sustainable mission, the interiors are finished with natural oiled wood and plywood, and all light fixtures were 3D-printed in PLA cornstarch-based plastic.
Any chance they get, the active family takes a dip in the backyard pool, often with a running start from sliding doors in the living room.
At 34 stories up, the jacuzzi offers an unparalleled view of The Strip.
Stargazing Portal
Exterior
The Ex of In House exterior
Clean lines and mass groupings of plants help create a sense of openness and space within a small garden.