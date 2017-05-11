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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : plunge/lighting : hanging

Outdoor Plunge Pools, Tubs, Showers Hanging Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The multi-slide doors on the lower level connect the house to the pool with functional decks and terraces, achieving a modern look and reinforcing the indoor/outdoor lifestyle.
The design is perfect for indoor/outdoor living.
The backyard has a zero-edge swimming pool and a spacious lounge area with a fire pit. There's also a high privacy wall topped by a perfectly manicured privacy hedge.
Honnold & Rex Architectural Research House
Located just two miles from the beach, Casa Pueblo Tulum is positioned as a welcoming hub for locals and travelers.
A lower-level patio with benches and a generously sized spa allows the homeowner to enjoy the view while entertaining company. The stairs are made from naturally fire-resistant ipe wood.
The addition of an alfresco tub is perfect for relaxing on starry desert evenings.