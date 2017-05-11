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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : plunge/landscapes : shrubs

Outdoor Plunge Pools, Tubs, Showers Shrubs Design Photos and Ideas

The courtyard brings natural light into the lower level of the home, which has a den/media room, guest suite/workout area, and storage and mechanical.
The 4,478-square-foot Yellow Door House features two parallel concrete prefab buildings that are offset from each other. Between the structures, a semi-enclosed area features a bar, outdoor shower, and storage racks for surfboards.
The rear patio was refreshed with new concrete pavers. A strip of grass accents the perimeter of the pool and hot tub. The boulders by the hedge are all that remain of a previous owner’s rock grotto, which Steve disassembled.
"The woman who bought the tiny home has it on an incredible forested block with views over a valley," Adam says. "She bought it after her husband passed away. I know she absolutely loves it, and I think it gave her a new beginning. That's really rewarding for us."
The backyard is one of this home’s best features. With a lot that nearly equals the square footage of the home itself, there was plenty of room to play with landscaping.
The multi-slide doors on the lower level connect the house to the pool with functional decks and terraces, achieving a modern look and reinforcing the indoor/outdoor lifestyle.
The new pool was raised six feet above the ground and was designed for entertaining—and to better match the home’s new modern style.
Outside, a triangular saltwater pool overlooks breathtaking views.
The design is perfect for indoor/outdoor living.
Tom's House was designed by Anna-Marie Chin with the surrounding landscape in mind. A soaking tub sits a few paces down the slope, capturing stunning views of the surrounding mountains.
A private outdoor shower and bath create a perfect little nook to enjoy the surrounding nature.
The concrete pool and firepit located in the communal courtyard.
The addition of an alfresco tub is perfect for relaxing on starry desert evenings.
Each villa is equipped with its own salt-water swimming pool and outdoor shower.
A pergola keeps swimmers cool on hot days.
A pool and sun deck on the eastern side of the plot.
The landscape was devised by Hale along with Kate Stickley of Arterra Landscape Architects.