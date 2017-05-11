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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : plunge/landscapes : gardens

Outdoor Plunge Pools, Tubs, Showers Gardens Design Photos and Ideas

The courtyard brings natural light into the lower level of the home, which has a den/media room, guest suite/workout area, and storage and mechanical.
The backyard is one of this home’s best features. With a lot that nearly equals the square footage of the home itself, there was plenty of room to play with landscaping.
Each villa is equipped with its own salt-water swimming pool and outdoor shower.
Clean lines and mass groupings of plants help create a sense of openness and space within a small garden.