Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : large/patio, porch, deck : stone

Outdoor Large Pools, Tubs, Showers Stone Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

One of the splurges of the project, two walls of combed Alaskan Yellow Pine backing the patio, provide an interesting visual contrast to the dark Hardie siding. West Elm furniture adds a modern touch.
A covered walkway connects the main house (at left) with a flexible-use ADU. The smaller structure was initially offered to Bhavani's parents, but they opted to live under the same roof as the rest of the family.
The expansive grassy lawns features several ponds, fountains, native greenery, and even a tea house.
Ridge Mountain Residence was designed to blend into the existing Palm Springs landscape. Cor-Ten steel cladding provides a naturally weathering material, while the concrete structure and flagstone terrace complement the light tones of the surrounding mountains.
Photo: Willem-Dirk du Toit
The choice of materials for their tactile qualities extended to the pool. "The same marble that's outside is inside of the swimming pool," says Loperena. "So, you look into it, and you immediately feel cool looking at it. And you go in and you feel it."
In this three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom bungalow, farmhouse style meets Spanish villa. Barn doors complement the earthy red-tiled floors. Share an al fresco meal with friends and family next to the roaring outdoor fireplace, or read amongst the cacti in the shaded garden.
In the evenings, the refurbished, white sawtooth roof acquires a particularly otherworldly feel.
The Arguedas family especially loves hanging out on the lanai. “We wanted to keep the indoor/outdoor connection, while recognizing the realities of Florida’s climate,” says Roberto. “The 45-foot span of sliding doors provides a lot of flexibility in that respect, and ensures that even when the heat makes us keep them closed, you never feel disconnected from the main room when enjoying the pool or sitting under the roof extension.” The pool’s surrounds were upgraded, too. Previously, guests would be staring at a “mishmash of aberrant elements; there’s just landscape out there now,” adds Epstein.
The stone-edged fire pit is a family favorite. "We do s'mores around the fire every time we go, walk the golf course at night, and love watching the sunsets against the pink mountains," she says.
Crosby built his estate, 70375 Calico Road, during the Golden Age of Hollywood—and it looks the part. The home also comes with a storied past: an attached two-bedroom casita with a private entrance and its own kitchen, dubbed "the JFK Wing," is rumored to be where JFK and Marilyn Monroe had their infamous 1962 rendezvous.
Dense foliage surrounds the residence—the current homeowners say it's like living in a treehouse. Views from the upper deck extend to the San Gabriel Mountains.
The sweeping roof and courtyard glows underneath the moonlight.
The pool, seen through the arched entryway of the kitchen.
Natural stone, stucco, and walls of glass surround the building.
The living area and the dining area both open up to outdoor balconies.
From the driveway, stepping stones lead across a wading pool to the home's main entrance. An island patio rests as a centerpiece beneath the pergola.
Surrounded by lush greenery, the impressive backyard area is peacefully secluded.
A closer look at the marble-lined swimming pool, which is also surrounded by lush greenery.
Perched on the northwest coast of Mallorca, S'Estaca offers mesmerizing Mediterranean views.
Designed as a hillside village, this secluded, modern retreat is located on the edge of the rich green Ayung River valley in Bali’s central foothills.
The backyard features an outdoor dining area with a swimming pool, a jacuzzi, an indoor/outdoor shower, and a fire pit.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
The pool helps the homeowners take advantage of sunny weather.
The stunning outdoor poolside terrace leads to a 360-degree view.
The firm envisioned the pool as a spot where water floods the stone, "almost in a way of a pond remaining after the turning tides."
The sand-colored fascia of the roofline allows the palapa to appear more integrated in its environment, as does the stone wall facade, which blends in with the boulders.
An expansive, infinity-edge pool stretches to the west side of the site. The winds that are cooled when passing over the pool blow through the home and into the sleeping areas.
Since land in downtown LA comes at a premium, most hotel pools are relegated to rooftops. Hotel Figueroa's ground-level pool is an extravagant and beloved original feature that adds to the property's character and lively social scene.
The iconic coffin-shaped pool is one of the hotel's original features that Studio Collective updated and maintained.
The pool patio includes new limestone pavers, a new in-ground pool by Signature Pools, and furniture from Target. The hammock is from Wayfair.
Why build a Passive House? "The obvious answer is low heating and cooling bills, but we find people most appreciate the other benefits, like consistent thermal comfort, sound proofing, and air quality," say the architects.
The backyard gives a clear view of the modular construction.
A large pool is located on the east side of the residence.
A linear swimming pool in the back of the property runs parallel to the central axis.
The rear terrace boasts a recently built heated swimming pool with an infinity edge.
The Pool
Perspective from the garden in front of the house.
The pools were added in the 1980s by the current seller.
The master bedroom's sliding glass doors open up to an outdoor terrace, garden, and the pool.
Tamara said she wanted to create a house that breathes, is full of light, and surrounded by nature.
The home rests on a 40-acre property in Healdsburg, a quaint town in California's winemaking region.
A set of stairs leads up to the spacious roof for entertaining.
An outdoor patio where the owners can enjoy some Californian sunshine after a swim.
12