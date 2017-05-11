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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : large/patio, porch, deck : metal

Outdoor Large Pools, Tubs, Showers Metal Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
from Pavilion looking at the master suite, family room and lofted kitchen
Fabric patio that connects the main house to the guest house.
from the pool looking west into sunset
Pool, wooden deck and garden.
Wooden deck and pool
Wooden deck of the House at Los Cisnes at dawn. Concrete, Glass, Wood.
View South at Noon Time