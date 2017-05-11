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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : large/locations : woodland

Outdoor Large Pools, Tubs, Showers Woodland Design Photos and Ideas

The choice of materials for their tactile qualities extended to the pool. "The same marble that's outside is inside of the swimming pool," says Loperena. "So, you look into it, and you immediately feel cool looking at it. And you go in and you feel it."
The Hourglass Corral is a four-bedroom, 3000-square-foot home that derives its tessellated form from the architects’ application of the Voronoi diagram.
The entire property consists of 90,000 square meters, or about 22 acres, on the island of Milos in Greece. Each of the five corrals are defined in the landscape by a white border.
The house's elevation brings it into the canopy of the surrounding trees.
Porter worked with landscape design firm Wagner Hodgson to meld the pool house interior with the exterior.
The pool house was designed and built to mimic the main house, so they feel like "a family of structures," says Porter.
A dramatic, 80-foot-long pool and spa runs beyond the building along the north edge, as the site slopes down to the lake.
Aegean Pool House’s expansive roof structure shelters the indoor/outdoor living spaces beneath it. A freestanding stone fireplace anchors the west side of the living and dining area.
A view of the tropical jungle from the pool. The lot is nearly three acres in size.
The rear terrace boasts a recently built heated swimming pool with an infinity edge.
The cross-axis bridge is faced with full-height glazing to overlook views of the pond.
The entry foyer, perched on the pond’s west bank, opens to a long glazed walkway elevated above the water that leads to the main living spaces and bedrooms beyond.