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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : large/locations : side yard

Outdoor Large Pools, Tubs, Showers Side Yard Design Photos and Ideas

2. "Do I plan on living in the area for three to ten years?" "Markets change. Prices go up and down. If you buy a home with a short-term plan, you may find that your home is worth less than what you paid for it,” says Hoffman. "Remember, real estate is a long-term investment."
The pool and covered patio sit on the corner opposite of the entrance courtyard. The patio can be accessed through sliding glass doors from both the dining room and kitchen, and the master bedroom. Having lived on the site for so long, designer Jamie Chioco was able to quickly make informed decisions about the design—for example, one of the neighbors uses his backyard for large family gatherings and barbecues, and so it was decided early on to not to have many openings on that facade in order to give both homes privacy.
The outdoor shower is located right off the main balcony and living room.
From the swimming pool, it’s possible to see how the upper and lower portions of the house interact—lightness gives way to solidity.
CMV House viewed from the swimming pool.
Sprawling across 2,500 square feet, the dwelling is divided into two zones. The open living areas are housed on the west side, while more private quarters—including a master suite—are sited on the eastern part of the house.
From the driveway, stepping stones lead across a wading pool to the home's main entrance. An island patio rests as a centerpiece beneath the pergola.
Perched on the northwest coast of Mallorca, S'Estaca offers mesmerizing Mediterranean views.
This luxury hideaway is tucked inside Siem Reap, and offers prime access to the many and varied Angkor temples.
The mix of wood and steel references the construction of a wine barrel. A long rectangular reflecting pool runs the length of the tasting room.
According to the architects, "the spatial arrangement of the ‘pocket’ courtyards is also driven by environmental concerns: the building is teased apart to maximize winter solar penetration and to capture prevailing cooling breezes."
Much of Roscommon House is single-story. With a total of 5,900 square feet of floor area, its footprint takes up the majority of the lot, so the architects cleverly sowed in green spaces wherever they could.
On the terrace, Air chairs by Jasper Morrison for Magis surround an oak table with black trestle legs. The limestone used to build the original structure was sourced from a quarry less than a half-mile away.
A peek at the outdoor pool.
A large pool is located on the east side of the residence.
A covered sitting area at the edge of the pool.
A look at the main house and the pool.
The side yard is filled with a long, narrow built-in swimming pool. It is the perfect environment to enjoy the Australian sunshine.
The Pool
The infinity pool overlooks stunning views of Mexico and the San Diego skyline and harbor.
A new floor plan opened up the home taking advantage of both the natural lighting and cross-ventilation—minimizing the need for electricity and air-conditioning.
On the lower level is a fully-glazed living and dining space that leads to an outdoor pool and terrace area.
A pool and outdoor lounge area that's shaded by trees.
The narrow, elongated pool with a vertical green wall can be seen from inside the apartment.
Exposed structural members reach outwards and are painted a silver hue.
Backyard elevation