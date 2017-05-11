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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : large/lighting : landscape

Outdoor Large Pools, Tubs, Showers Landscape Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Built in 1962, Steel House #4 is one of the seven steel-and-glass prefab homes designed by Wexler and Richard Harrison.
Warm summer nights by the pool.
Sunset photo by Tomoko Matsubayashi
Any chance they get, the active family takes a dip in the backyard pool, often with a running start from sliding doors in the living room.
The sweeping roof and courtyard glows underneath the moonlight.
Night lighting emphasizes the dramatic form of the building.
A path connects the underground garage to the main house. The house’s shape was dictated by the contour of the land.
The home comprises four separate structures—including a pool house and a second garage, which is currently set up as a design studio.
A border hedge provides privacy for the backyard, where distant views of the San Jacinto mountains can be appreciated.
An old sugarcane dock was turned into a swimming pool, which offers views of the Karst mountains and Li River from a distance.
Much of Roscommon House is single-story. With a total of 5,900 square feet of floor area, its footprint takes up the majority of the lot, so the architects cleverly sowed in green spaces wherever they could.
Since land in downtown LA comes at a premium, most hotel pools are relegated to rooftops. Hotel Figueroa's ground-level pool is an extravagant and beloved original feature that adds to the property's character and lively social scene.
pool
Front of the house.
Perspective from the garden in front of the house.
Outdoor lounge chairs by Richard Schultz sit on brick floors. The pool’s changing pavilion features a full bathroom.
Outdoor Living
from Pavilion. Backyard overview
from Pavilion looking at the master suite, family room and lofted kitchen
from the pool looking west into sunset
Courtyard
The kitchen and living room open to a large pool.
The narrow, elongated pool with a vertical green wall can be seen from inside the apartment.
The Master Suite on the end of the house has corner windows to enjoy the view.
Backyard elevation
At night, the whole exterior is lit to shades of blue and purple.