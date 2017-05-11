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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : large/landscapes : raised planters

Outdoor Large Pools, Tubs, Showers Raised Planters Design Photos and Ideas

The stone-edged fire pit is a family favorite. "We do s'mores around the fire every time we go, walk the golf course at night, and love watching the sunsets against the pink mountains," she says.
The homeowners were more than happy to get involved in any way they could, and they did their own landscaping on the weekends.
Carlos Somoza “really brought the project home,” says Brillhart. “With our hope of the architecture being connected to landscape, you need a great landscape architect on-board, and we had that in Carlos.”
A view of the new kitchen wing. “We weren’t trying to mimic Russell’s architecture, but we were trying to be sympathetic to the structure and the materiality in our additions and renovations,” says Brillhart.
The pool was relocated and the couple redid its finishes with the Tuttle Pool Company, installing Pebble Tec, a waterfall feature, and surrounding it with modern, large-format pavers.
The kitchen wing now sits in roughly the same area as the pool used to. Says Brillhart: “The one-story wing is CMU block with exposed wood rafters – a similar system to Russell’s but a little more 21st Century.”
Walker Workshop designed Carla House to seamlessly integrate with the existing landscape.
Near the pool is a detached guesthouse, which features a kitchen, dining area, and living room.
Cuffhome paired up with friend and artist, Bradley Duncan. "He has a way with making moments using outdoor containers and plants," they say.
The main room and master bedroom open directly to the pool.
A lower lounge deck, private grassy yard, and guest house complete with flex space for studio, gallery, gym, or home office is accessible via a bridge that crosses the pool.
According to the architects, "the spatial arrangement of the ‘pocket’ courtyards is also driven by environmental concerns: the building is teased apart to maximize winter solar penetration and to capture prevailing cooling breezes."
Much of Roscommon House is single-story. With a total of 5,900 square feet of floor area, its footprint takes up the majority of the lot, so the architects cleverly sowed in green spaces wherever they could.
The surrounding hillside offers beautiful views and miles of hiking trails.
Since land in downtown LA comes at a premium, most hotel pools are relegated to rooftops. Hotel Figueroa's ground-level pool is an extravagant and beloved original feature that adds to the property's character and lively social scene.
The large overhangs protect the interior spaces from direct sunlight, while also providing a layer of privacy.
The rear terrace boasts a recently built heated swimming pool with an infinity edge.
The meticulous landscaping was achieved by Australian landscape architect Jack Merlo.
#outdoor #design #modern #outside #indooroutdoorliving #exterior #backyard #pool #art #mural #nateschnell #color #eameschair #eames #sandiego Photo by Jim Brady
Sonoma Wine Country I