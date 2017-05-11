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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : large/landscapes : boulders

Outdoor Large Pools, Tubs, Showers Boulders Design Photos and Ideas

Ridge Mountain Residence was designed to blend into the existing Palm Springs landscape. Cor-Ten steel cladding provides a naturally weathering material, while the concrete structure and flagstone terrace complement the light tones of the surrounding mountains.
Built in 1962, Steel House #4 is one of the seven steel-and-glass prefab homes designed by Wexler and Richard Harrison.
The Pool House seen at night.
Despite the home's stylish interiors, Young is most drawn to what lies outdoors—a lounge for quiet moments and al fresco dining, a pool, an outdoor shower, the views, a 1972 VW Meyers Manx dune buggy, and a raised adobe platform with a teepee on the back veranda.
The firm envisioned the pool as a spot where water floods the stone, "almost in a way of a pond remaining after the turning tides."
The sand-colored fascia of the roofline allows the palapa to appear more integrated in its environment, as does the stone wall facade, which blends in with the boulders.
The large overhangs protect the interior spaces from direct sunlight, while also providing a layer of privacy.
"The house is integrated to the cliffside, leaving the least possible imprint," says Marianna Kapsimali, one of the studio’s founders.
The wood-slatted louvers to provide shade from the setting sun and a breathtaking view.
Outdoor Living
21 meter infinity pool on top of the house acts as a roof