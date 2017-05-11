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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : large/fences, walls : retaining

Outdoor Large Pools, Tubs, Showers Retaining Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

Lettino sun loungers by Claudio Dondoli and Marco Pocci for Ligne Roset are arranged along another side of the pool deck.
Along one side of the home, Chaya relaxes on a Isabbo sofa From La Redoute and enjoys a sunken pool deck.
The Malibu Crest residence has the most desirable spot on the hill because it was the first house built there in 1949.
The warm-water pool is used for both swimming and reflecting.
A concrete bench is an exterior extension of the barbecue area. Tables can be placed in front of this additional seating to help accommodate more people during a meal.
Outside, the landscaped yard consists of multiple courtyards and zen rock garden. A covered patio flows out onto the lush lawn, which is bordered by hedges to protect the space from wind.
Minarc’s Plus Hus is a tiny energy-efficient prefab marketed towards homeowners seeking to add an accessory dwelling unit to their property. The 320-square-foot structure is prefabricated in downtown Los Angeles, and it can be shipped flatpack to anywhere in the U.S. with prices starting at $37,000.
The home comprises four separate structures—including a pool house and a second garage, which is currently set up as a design studio.
The Pool House seen at night.
The view from the far edge of the infinity wall to the glass-walled gym and outdoor lounge.
The stunning outdoor poolside terrace leads to a 360-degree view.
The backyard gives a clear view of the modular construction.
Outdoor Living