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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : large/fences, walls : concrete

Outdoor Large Pools, Tubs, Showers Concrete Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

Angled, sloping pickets function like Venetian blinds between the board-formed concrete volumes and tall vertical grasses provide another layer of screening. An ipe deck with a waterfall design runs parallel to the pool.
Terra House | Bernardes Arquitetura
The Hourglass Corral is a four-bedroom, 3000-square-foot home that derives its tessellated form from the architects’ application of the Voronoi diagram.
The entire property consists of 90,000 square meters, or about 22 acres, on the island of Milos in Greece. Each of the five corrals are defined in the landscape by a white border.
The colors of this home are like wrapping paper: bright, cheery and unabashed (even the exterior doors are painted in a striking yellow). Plus, when guests stay at this open one-bedroom, one-bathroom retreat, they’ll leave with a custom gift made by a local artist. This rental includes several amenities such as a pool and bicycles for riding into town.
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
The warm-water pool is used for both swimming and reflecting.
A concrete bench is an exterior extension of the barbecue area. Tables can be placed in front of this additional seating to help accommodate more people during a meal.
Built in 1962, Steel House #4 is one of the seven steel-and-glass prefab homes designed by Wexler and Richard Harrison.
The overhanging third floor shades a private outdoor spa—complete with an open-air shower and a plunge pool—which is located off the master bedroom and bath.
Minarc’s Plus Hus is a tiny energy-efficient prefab marketed towards homeowners seeking to add an accessory dwelling unit to their property. The 320-square-foot structure is prefabricated in downtown Los Angeles, and it can be shipped flatpack to anywhere in the U.S. with prices starting at $37,000.
The Vis a Vis loungers are from Janus et Cie.
Near the pool is a detached guesthouse, which features a kitchen, dining area, and living room.
Night lighting emphasizes the dramatic form of the building.
A path connects the underground garage to the main house. The house’s shape was dictated by the contour of the land.
The residence is a picture-perfect Palm Springs dream home.
The main pool deck seamlessly transitions into the den.
The large triangular reflecting pool on the second floor is open to the sky.
The long standing-seam zinc roof extends over the pool to provide shade to the outdoor lounge.
Back into the forest, the Pool House is oriented for panoramic views of the valley floor.
The Pool House seen at night.
Cuffhome paired up with friend and artist, Bradley Duncan. "He has a way with making moments using outdoor containers and plants," they say.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
The new 1,000-square-foot addition is made of poured concrete and features full-height sliding doors that connect to the wood deck.
The architects brought the undulating lines outside with the pool's shape and overhead awning.
The pool house has been designed by Taalman Architecture.
A stone walkway weaves through a grassy, terraced backyard, which is studded with mature trees and complete with a flat lawn, al fresco dining area, and a walled courtyard surrounding an oversized pool, spa, and hills.
The Hollywood Hills home sits on a high bluff and features stunning canyon views.
"The house is integrated to the cliffside, leaving the least possible imprint," says Marianna Kapsimali, one of the studio’s founders.
Nothing says midcentury Palm Springs like a custom pool and a backdrop of mountains.
Outdoor Living
from Pavilion. Backyard overview
from Pavilion looking at the master suite, family room and lofted kitchen
The deck rises up in sections to become sun loungers.
Above the garage, the sturdy concrete eaves support a pool and terrace on the upper level.
The third level can be totally opened up to fuse indoor and outdoor space.
Gregory and Caryn Katz are dwarfed beneath the cantilevered concrete overhang, which houses the bedroom on the upper level. The stackable glass doors that run beneath allow the house to open completely to the yard and swimming pool, soften the severity of the concrete, and blur the boundary between indoors and out.
Soori Bali's one-bedroom Mountain Pool Villas and Beach Villas have their own private pools and views of either Mount Batukaru or a peaceful stretch of volcanic black sand beach. The 8,664-square-foot, two-level, three-bedroom residences overlook rice fields and the Indian Ocean. They include outdoor pavilions and terraces, landscaped gardens with water features, and an ocean-facing infinity pool.