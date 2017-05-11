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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : hot tub/pools, tubs, showers : large

Outdoor Hot Tub Pools, Tubs, Showers Large Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

Ridge Mountain Residence was designed to blend into the existing Palm Springs landscape. Cor-Ten steel cladding provides a naturally weathering material, while the concrete structure and flagstone terrace complement the light tones of the surrounding mountains.
Built in 1962, Steel House #4 is one of the seven steel-and-glass prefab homes designed by Wexler and Richard Harrison.
Crosby built his estate, 70375 Calico Road, during the Golden Age of Hollywood—and it looks the part. The home also comes with a storied past: an attached two-bedroom casita with a private entrance and its own kitchen, dubbed "the JFK Wing," is rumored to be where JFK and Marilyn Monroe had their infamous 1962 rendezvous.
A border hedge provides privacy for the backyard, where distant views of the San Jacinto mountains can be appreciated.
A lower-level patio with benches and a generously sized spa allows the homeowner to enjoy the view while entertaining company. The stairs are made from naturally fire-resistant ipe wood.
The backyard
The custom built spa was a must have for the homeowners, and features a concealed solar cover beneath the deck boards. It was raised to offer the dramatic view of downtown San Francisco and the East Bay Hills beyond. The interior of the spa is integral color plaster with a Quartzite slab liner at the water line. The sunken conversation pit lies next to the spa and features radiant tubes imbedded in its cantilevered concrete seat.