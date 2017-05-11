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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : hot tub/patio, porch, deck : stone

Outdoor Hot Tub Pools, Tubs, Showers Stone Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

Ridge Mountain Residence was designed to blend into the existing Palm Springs landscape. Cor-Ten steel cladding provides a naturally weathering material, while the concrete structure and flagstone terrace complement the light tones of the surrounding mountains.
Crosby built his estate, 70375 Calico Road, during the Golden Age of Hollywood—and it looks the part. The home also comes with a storied past: an attached two-bedroom casita with a private entrance and its own kitchen, dubbed "the JFK Wing," is rumored to be where JFK and Marilyn Monroe had their infamous 1962 rendezvous.
There is even a private meditation garden off the master with a zen pond, waterfall feature, and a hot tub.