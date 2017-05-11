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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : hot tub/patio, porch, deck : pavers

Outdoor Hot Tub Pools, Tubs, Showers Pavers Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

The dreamy rooftop looks out over Noe Valley. Built-in redwood benches surround a concrete ﬁre pit; the bluestone pavers are part of a Bison deck system. An oversize, barrel-like teak hot tub from Roberts Hot Tubs allows for a soak in the garden-like setting, which features plants selected and installed by Danielle Coulter of Collecting Flowers.