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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : hot tub/patio, porch, deck : large

Outdoor Hot Tub Pools, Tubs, Showers Large Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

A firepit and an inflatable hot tub with a wicker surround add a bit of luxury to Joe and Rachel’s Venice Beach rental.
The hot tub is a highlight of the home. “It was worth the investment,” says Kara. “Especially late at night when you can see the stars.”
Wood Marsh Architecture brings a sculptural aesthetic to a holiday escape in Melbourne, Australia. It opens up with an internal courtyard and orients to the rear, where an outdoor pool area overlooks the broader landscape. A sweeping deck follows the site’s natural slope to a pool area screened by a curved low masonry wall that nods to the building’s prevailing form.
Ridge Mountain Residence was designed to blend into the existing Palm Springs landscape. Cor-Ten steel cladding provides a naturally weathering material, while the concrete structure and flagstone terrace complement the light tones of the surrounding mountains.
The dreamy rooftop looks out over Noe Valley. Built-in redwood benches surround a concrete ﬁre pit; the bluestone pavers are part of a Bison deck system. An oversize, barrel-like teak hot tub from Roberts Hot Tubs allows for a soak in the garden-like setting, which features plants selected and installed by Danielle Coulter of Collecting Flowers.
The Northern Lights outdoor hot tub and sauna top off this wooded retreat.
Built in 1962, Steel House #4 is one of the seven steel-and-glass prefab homes designed by Wexler and Richard Harrison.
The all-black exterior fades into its natural setting.
The two structures are connect with a smoked ash terrace with an integrated hot tub.
The spa area.
Tech CEO and billionaire Elon Musk just listed the smallest of his four L.A. homes—and it's larger than life.
Crosby built his estate, 70375 Calico Road, during the Golden Age of Hollywood—and it looks the part. The home also comes with a storied past: an attached two-bedroom casita with a private entrance and its own kitchen, dubbed "the JFK Wing," is rumored to be where JFK and Marilyn Monroe had their infamous 1962 rendezvous.
The house is broken up so that the natural site flows through the courtyard, which has a fire pit and a hot tub.
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
A border hedge provides privacy for the backyard, where distant views of the San Jacinto mountains can be appreciated.
The glass and wood walls of the bathhouse, like other retractable panels on the house, offer shade with a view.
This custom mosaic hot tub commissioned by Bricault Design is inspired by the Copacabana boardwalk of Rio de Janeiro—a nod to the client’s connection to Brazil.
A cantilevered section of the roof with geometric cutouts.
Polar Life Haus manufactures individually designed wooden homes and log homes. The company focuses on environmentally friendly building materials and the well-being of people and nature.
A jacuzzi is tucked away in the back corner of the yard.
"The homeowners hoped to transform their lot into a unified, beautiful, indoor-outdoor oasis linking their home, yard, and a new backyard shed in a designed experience where every detail would come together to compose the many smaller sub-spaces into an integrated whole," notes the design firm.
Concrete pavers line the new hardscape, which steps up to a deck built of ipe wood. Ipe wood has also been used for the built-in benches and fencing.
The netted, hammock-like balustrades are an innovative solution that provides safety and a place for relaxation, while keeping views as unobstructed as possible.
Priority was given to the elevated deck, which extends outwards towards the rural boundary to take in the late afternoon son, and views across the Hanmer Plain to the Tekoa Range on the southwestern side of the plot.
Along the glass sliding doors, a wooden bench extends to the apex of the room to capture stunning views of the rural landscape.
An upper-level media room.
Viewing Decks and Infinity Pool
An outdoor kitchen, green lawn and pool makes the rear-yard the perfect spot of outdoor soirees.
The backyard