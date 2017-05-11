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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : hot tub/patio, porch, deck : decking

Outdoor Hot Tub Pools, Tubs, Showers Decking Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

The hot tub is a highlight of the home. “It was worth the investment,” says Kara. “Especially late at night when you can see the stars.”
On a clear day, you can catch a whiff of sea salt from atop the cliffside.
Hunter's son soaks his feet in the black-tiled spa under the stair that connects the upper dining deck to the ground level patio. Angled boards provide screening but still let in light.
Another one of Panorama Glass Lodge Iceland’s stargazing cabins is just a quick 30-minute drive from Reykjavík at Hvalfjörður (Whale Fjord). The glass-encased vacation rental includes a hot tub, so you can take your stargazing outside.
The Northern Lights outdoor hot tub and sauna top off this wooded retreat.
The all-black exterior fades into its natural setting.
The two structures are connect with a smoked ash terrace with an integrated hot tub.
The sheltered deck off the master suite includes a 70-inch soaking tub. Distant views from the bath include downtown Los Angeles and the Griffith Park Observatory.
An upcoming visit from a friend who needed a break from wedding planning gave the couple the incentive to finish the tree deck, which has a wood-fired hot tub on the lower level.
A new, custom hot tub was added beneath a retractable Ipe wood deck.
This custom mosaic hot tub commissioned by Bricault Design is inspired by the Copacabana boardwalk of Rio de Janeiro—a nod to the client’s connection to Brazil.
Hoogland Architecture designed the Rubber Ducky Trail House to capture desert views from every angle. An outdoor spa allows the residents to linger outdoors well into the evening.
A cantilevered section of the roof with geometric cutouts.
Polar Life Haus manufactures individually designed wooden homes and log homes. The company focuses on environmentally friendly building materials and the well-being of people and nature.
A tub inset in the deck fosters a true retreat experience.
Outdoor shower
The custom built spa was a must have for the homeowners, and features a concealed solar cover beneath the deck boards. It was raised to offer the dramatic view of downtown San Francisco and the East Bay Hills beyond. The interior of the spa is integral color plaster with a Quartzite slab liner at the water line. The sunken conversation pit lies next to the spa and features radiant tubes imbedded in its cantilevered concrete seat.