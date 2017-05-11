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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : hot tub/locations : slope

Outdoor Hot Tub Pools, Tubs, Showers Slope Design Photos and Ideas

The hot tub is a highlight of the home. “It was worth the investment,” says Kara. “Especially late at night when you can see the stars.”
Ridge Mountain Residence was designed to blend into the existing Palm Springs landscape. Cor-Ten steel cladding provides a naturally weathering material, while the concrete structure and flagstone terrace complement the light tones of the surrounding mountains.
Outdoor shower
An outdoor hot tub is a perfect spot from which to enjoy the surrounding views and relax after a day of hiking or biking.
Viewing Decks and Infinity Pool