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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : hot tub/locations : back yard

Outdoor Hot Tub Pools, Tubs, Showers Back Yard Design Photos and Ideas

A firepit and an inflatable hot tub with a wicker surround add a bit of luxury to Joe and Rachel’s Venice Beach rental.
The hot tub is a highlight of the home. “It was worth the investment,” says Kara. “Especially late at night when you can see the stars.”
On a clear day, you can catch a whiff of sea salt from atop the cliffside.
Wood Marsh Architecture brings a sculptural aesthetic to a holiday escape in Melbourne, Australia. It opens up with an internal courtyard and orients to the rear, where an outdoor pool area overlooks the broader landscape. A sweeping deck follows the site’s natural slope to a pool area screened by a curved low masonry wall that nods to the building’s prevailing form.
In one of several distinct outdoor spaces, a pink terrazzo tub creates an oasis under the palms.
Ridge Mountain Residence was designed to blend into the existing Palm Springs landscape. Cor-Ten steel cladding provides a naturally weathering material, while the concrete structure and flagstone terrace complement the light tones of the surrounding mountains.
“The idea was not to make a total break between the existing building and the new work, but to allow a sort of deliberate overlap,” explains Brian.
The Northern Lights outdoor hot tub and sauna top off this wooded retreat.
Built in 1962, Steel House #4 is one of the seven steel-and-glass prefab homes designed by Wexler and Richard Harrison.
The all-black exterior fades into its natural setting.
The two structures are connect with a smoked ash terrace with an integrated hot tub.
The spa area.
Tech CEO and billionaire Elon Musk just listed the smallest of his four L.A. homes—and it's larger than life.
Crosby built his estate, 70375 Calico Road, during the Golden Age of Hollywood—and it looks the part. The home also comes with a storied past: an attached two-bedroom casita with a private entrance and its own kitchen, dubbed "the JFK Wing," is rumored to be where JFK and Marilyn Monroe had their infamous 1962 rendezvous.
Completed in 2016, Vertical Venice is a 560-square-foot modular addition to an existing 1920s bungalow home. The project was craned in over the original home and installed in just one day.
Conveniently located in the heart of Vista Las Palmas, the home sits on an expansive 13,504-square-foot corner lot, offering an abundance of outdoor space for entertaining.
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
A border hedge provides privacy for the backyard, where distant views of the San Jacinto mountains can be appreciated.
The glass and wood walls of the bathhouse, like other retractable panels on the house, offer shade with a view.
A new, custom hot tub was added beneath a retractable Ipe wood deck.
This custom mosaic hot tub commissioned by Bricault Design is inspired by the Copacabana boardwalk of Rio de Janeiro—a nod to the client’s connection to Brazil.
Hoogland Architecture designed the Rubber Ducky Trail House to capture desert views from every angle. An outdoor spa allows the residents to linger outdoors well into the evening.
A cantilevered section of the roof with geometric cutouts.
Polar Life Haus manufactures individually designed wooden homes and log homes. The company focuses on environmentally friendly building materials and the well-being of people and nature.
When you stay in Manshausen, you’ll be suprised to find a hot tub and dam that you can enjoy at your leisure. It holds up to 14 people and leads down to a dam that holds salt water that’s pumped into the contained area to keep it fresh.
A lower-level patio with benches and a generously sized spa allows the homeowner to enjoy the view while entertaining company. The stairs are made from naturally fire-resistant ipe wood.
There is even a private meditation garden off the master with a zen pond, waterfall feature, and a hot tub.
A jacuzzi is tucked away in the back corner of the yard.
"The homeowners hoped to transform their lot into a unified, beautiful, indoor-outdoor oasis linking their home, yard, and a new backyard shed in a designed experience where every detail would come together to compose the many smaller sub-spaces into an integrated whole," notes the design firm.
Concrete pavers line the new hardscape, which steps up to a deck built of ipe wood. Ipe wood has also been used for the built-in benches and fencing.
Priority was given to the elevated deck, which extends outwards towards the rural boundary to take in the late afternoon son, and views across the Hanmer Plain to the Tekoa Range on the southwestern side of the plot.
Along the glass sliding doors, a wooden bench extends to the apex of the room to capture stunning views of the rural landscape.
Outdoor shower
An outdoor hot tub is a perfect spot from which to enjoy the surrounding views and relax after a day of hiking or biking.
Just an hour from London, Elmley Nature Reserve in the Isle of Sheppey in Kent, England is a 3,200-acre wilderness estate with plenty of wildlife and tranquil landscapes.
The addition of an alfresco tub is perfect for relaxing on starry desert evenings.
An outdoor kitchen, green lawn and pool makes the rear-yard the perfect spot of outdoor soirees.
The pool is located in the rear yard, where the Hollywood Sign can be seen.
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The backyard
The custom built spa was a must have for the homeowners, and features a concealed solar cover beneath the deck boards. It was raised to offer the dramatic view of downtown San Francisco and the East Bay Hills beyond. The interior of the spa is integral color plaster with a Quartzite slab liner at the water line. The sunken conversation pit lies next to the spa and features radiant tubes imbedded in its cantilevered concrete seat.