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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : hot tub/landscapes : walkways

Outdoor Hot Tub Pools, Tubs, Showers Walkways Design Photos and Ideas

In one of several distinct outdoor spaces, a pink terrazzo tub creates an oasis under the palms.
Another one of Panorama Glass Lodge Iceland’s stargazing cabins is just a quick 30-minute drive from Reykjavík at Hvalfjörður (Whale Fjord). The glass-encased vacation rental includes a hot tub, so you can take your stargazing outside.
The all-black exterior fades into its natural setting.
The house is broken up so that the natural site flows through the courtyard, which has a fire pit and a hot tub.
Conveniently located in the heart of Vista Las Palmas, the home sits on an expansive 13,504-square-foot corner lot, offering an abundance of outdoor space for entertaining.
A border hedge provides privacy for the backyard, where distant views of the San Jacinto mountains can be appreciated.
Priority was given to the elevated deck, which extends outwards towards the rural boundary to take in the late afternoon son, and views across the Hanmer Plain to the Tekoa Range on the southwestern side of the plot.
Outdoor shower
Viewing Decks and Infinity Pool
The backyard