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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : hot tub/landscapes : hardscapes

Outdoor Hot Tub Pools, Tubs, Showers Hardscapes Design Photos and Ideas

Built in 1962, Steel House #4 is one of the seven steel-and-glass prefab homes designed by Wexler and Richard Harrison.
The spa area.
Tech CEO and billionaire Elon Musk just listed the smallest of his four L.A. homes—and it's larger than life.
The house is broken up so that the natural site flows through the courtyard, which has a fire pit and a hot tub.
A border hedge provides privacy for the backyard, where distant views of the San Jacinto mountains can be appreciated.
Hoogland Architecture designed the Rubber Ducky Trail House to capture desert views from every angle. An outdoor spa allows the residents to linger outdoors well into the evening.
There is even a private meditation garden off the master with a zen pond, waterfall feature, and a hot tub.
Outdoor shower