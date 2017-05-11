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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : hot tub/landscapes : boulders

Outdoor Hot Tub Pools, Tubs, Showers Boulders Design Photos and Ideas

Ridge Mountain Residence was designed to blend into the existing Palm Springs landscape. Cor-Ten steel cladding provides a naturally weathering material, while the concrete structure and flagstone terrace complement the light tones of the surrounding mountains.
Built in 1962, Steel House #4 is one of the seven steel-and-glass prefab homes designed by Wexler and Richard Harrison.
When you stay in Manshausen, you’ll be suprised to find a hot tub and dam that you can enjoy at your leisure. It holds up to 14 people and leads down to a dam that holds salt water that’s pumped into the contained area to keep it fresh.
The deck connecting the two buildings has an outdoor rain shower and a soaking tub, both part of the property’s gray-water system.