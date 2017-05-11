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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : hot tub/fences, walls : wire

Outdoor Hot Tub Pools, Tubs, Showers Wire Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

A lower-level patio with benches and a generously sized spa allows the homeowner to enjoy the view while entertaining company. The stairs are made from naturally fire-resistant ipe wood.