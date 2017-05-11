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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : concrete/pools, tubs, showers : plunge

Outdoor Concrete Pools, Tubs, Showers Plunge Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

The courtyard brings natural light into the lower level of the home, which has a den/media room, guest suite/workout area, and storage and mechanical.
“Typically people don't have pools on a small city lot like this, so we really had to work with what we had,” says Monika. The couple’s child, Sullivan, peaks through the pool’s window.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
The firm envisioned the pool as a spot where water floods the stone, "almost in a way of a pond remaining after the turning tides."
Lisette requested the central work island, which cantilevers over the pool.
Dunlop demonstrates the deck’s secondary use: as a launching pad into the concrete plunge pool on the first floor.