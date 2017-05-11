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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : concrete/pools, tubs, showers : lap

Outdoor Concrete Pools, Tubs, Showers Lap Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

Porter worked with landscape design firm Wagner Hodgson to meld the pool house interior with the exterior.
The pool house was designed and built to mimic the main house, so they feel like "a family of structures," says Porter.
A look at the pool area of Steel House #2. Each major room features floor-to-ceiling glass panels and sliding doors that are all eight feet high.
A lap pool at the back of the property.
from Pavilion. Backyard overview
Fabric patio that connects the main house to the guest house.
from the pool looking west into sunset
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Swimming pool at rear yard
“The owners envisioned a place that engaged with the outdoors while providing accommodating spaces for their off-season training for triathlons,” Flato notes. A 75-foot-long lap pool on the west end of the home comes in handy during practice.
Hog Pen Creek Retreat by Lake|Flato: More than a home, this varied campus of structures in Austin is a retreat to get lost in. Another 2016 AIA award winner.
Seen from the guesthouse, the new home touches every corner of the property without overwhelming its natural beauty.
The pool juts out perpendicularly from the main house; the land was bulldozed to become level with the concrete pavers.