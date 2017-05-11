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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : concrete/patio, porch, deck : wood

Outdoor Concrete Pools, Tubs, Showers Wood Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

The deck features local wood, and the pool is made of concrete.
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
designed by Estúdio Minke
designed by Estúdio Minke
The swanky mid-pool conversation pit was added by new owners during the renovation of a 1970s Brutalist villa in Sardinia, Italy.
A single private deck to the south features an outdoor bath with a full, panoramic view.
south elevation - swimming pool yard - insideout
Why build a Passive House? "The obvious answer is low heating and cooling bills, but we find people most appreciate the other benefits, like consistent thermal comfort, sound proofing, and air quality," say the architects.
A new basalt walkway with iroko decking glides between a waterfall cascading off Villa 2 and a pool with squiggly steps.
foyer
Architecture: Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
The excavated material has been used to shape the property's exterior features.
"The house is integrated to the cliffside, leaving the least possible imprint," says Marianna Kapsimali, one of the studio’s founders.
Pool
The deck
The deck
The infinity pool
The 82-foot-long pool gets quite a lot of use by Jeff and Millie, and especially by the kids, who are both on the local swim team.
A grassy area provides a spot for sunning poolside, and a steel trellis shades an integrated dining area beyond
Looking from new back porch towards the new pool, casita building, and new outdoor living space.
View looking from the new deck along the central axis towards the new pool and existing living room (with new concrete deck). The new design built-up the sloping site around the pool so its surface could be raised to allow more of a connection between the existing indoor spaces and the water.
Swimming pool at rear yard
Exterior Living Room
Patio
Hog Pen Creek Retreat by Lake|Flato: More than a home, this varied campus of structures in Austin is a retreat to get lost in. Another 2016 AIA award winner.
Wooden deck of the House at Los Cisnes at dawn. Concrete, Glass, Wood.
A slatted walkway leads into the new library, which the Gimons have outfitted with a Topissimo rug by Nani Marquina, Grove Garden wallpaper from Osborne & Little’s Tara collection, and a pink Chroma Sassy sliding wall panel by 3form.
The old barn's foundation, re-stacked by a local stonemason, was reused as a rustic retaining wall for the pool area. The property also came with a corn crib and blacksmith shop as old as the barn, seen behind the pool, which are both used for storage now. St. Tropez chaises from Kingsley-Bate line the pool.