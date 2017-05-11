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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : concrete/patio, porch, deck : tile

Outdoor Concrete Pools, Tubs, Showers Tile Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

Originally designed in 1957 by SOM partner Roy O. Allen, this four-bedroom, three-bathroom house in Briarcliff Manor has been meticulously restored, while many of its original midcentury design details have been preserved and even emphasized. In fact, much of the design is reminiscent of the work of midcentury luminaries like Ludwig Mies van Der Rohe and Philip Johnson.
Cuffhome paired up with friend and artist, Bradley Duncan. "He has a way with making moments using outdoor containers and plants," they say.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE