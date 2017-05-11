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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : concrete/patio, porch, deck : stone

Outdoor Concrete Pools, Tubs, Showers Stone Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

designed by Estúdio Minke
designed by Estúdio Minke
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
The firm envisioned the pool as a spot where water floods the stone, "almost in a way of a pond remaining after the turning tides."
Why build a Passive House? "The obvious answer is low heating and cooling bills, but we find people most appreciate the other benefits, like consistent thermal comfort, sound proofing, and air quality," say the architects.
Resysta decking surrounds the pool. A second charcoal-colored structure houses equipment, storage, a kitchenette, as well as a covered seating area.
There is even a private meditation garden off the master with a zen pond, waterfall feature, and a hot tub.
The excavated material has been used to shape the property's exterior features.
Main view