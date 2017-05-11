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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : concrete/patio, porch, deck : pavers

Outdoor Concrete Pools, Tubs, Showers Pavers Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

In a residence recently completed by GEN M ARCHITECTURE, the direction of the roof slope helps distinguish different parts and rooms of the home.
Built in 1962, Steel House #4 is one of seven iconic, steel-and-glass prefab homes designed by Donald Wexler and Richard Harrison as part of an affordable solution for the masses. Homeowner Jay Longtin served as the general contractor and performed the majority of the remodel work, aside from the outdoor floors, concrete, and pool, which were done by Architectural Blue.
Rear facade, with maximum glazing and balconies to maximize daylight, views and social interaction.
Taking a break in the pool, and for the Summer at least, not missing Santa Monica!
Entry Courtyard
Entry