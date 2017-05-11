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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : concrete/locations : garden

Outdoor Concrete Pools, Tubs, Showers Garden Design Photos and Ideas

The temple-like house was influenced by Aztec and Mayan architecture, a combination Wright described as "California Romanza."
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
designed by Estúdio Minke
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
foyer
Architecture: Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
from Pavilion. Backyard overview
Exterior Living Room