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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : concrete/locations : front yard

Outdoor Concrete Pools, Tubs, Showers Front Yard Design Photos and Ideas

designed by Estúdio Minke
designed by Estúdio Minke
A deep-red door adds a pop of color to the ipe-enclosed front courtyard of this modern home in Winter Park, Florida. Maintaining an indoor/outdoor connection was important to the family, as was a simple and sustainable material palette that includes wood and polished concrete.
The firm envisioned the pool as a spot where water floods the stone, "almost in a way of a pond remaining after the turning tides."
living into landscapes.....
south elevation - swimming pool yard - insideout
foyer
The excavated material has been used to shape the property's exterior features.
"The house is integrated to the cliffside, leaving the least possible imprint," says Marianna Kapsimali, one of the studio’s founders.
Entry
Main view