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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : concrete/locations : desert

Outdoor Concrete Pools, Tubs, Showers Desert Design Photos and Ideas

While not connected to the house's irrigation, the saltwater pool has its own solar-powered saline pump and cleansing system.
A look at the pool area of Steel House #2. Each major room features floor-to-ceiling glass panels and sliding doors that are all eight feet high.
The L-shaped, flat-roofed Steel & Glass home has many of the hallmarks of Wexler's style. The 2,550-square-foot layout wraps a pool, made accessible by lots of sliding glass.
Nothing says midcentury Palm Springs like a custom pool and a backdrop of mountains.
In the summer months, the pool provides a welcome respite from the heat.