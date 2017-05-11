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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : concrete/lighting : landscape

Outdoor Concrete Pools, Tubs, Showers Landscape Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
designed by Estúdio Minke
designed by Estúdio Minke
Built in 1962, Steel House #4 is one of the seven steel-and-glass prefab homes designed by Wexler and Richard Harrison.
Originally designed in 1957 by SOM partner Roy O. Allen, this four-bedroom, three-bathroom house in Briarcliff Manor has been meticulously restored, while many of its original midcentury design details have been preserved and even emphasized. In fact, much of the design is reminiscent of the work of midcentury luminaries like Ludwig Mies van Der Rohe and Philip Johnson.
The villa features two large terraces which overlook the swimming pool and provide panoramic city views.
foyer
There is even a private meditation garden off the master with a zen pond, waterfall feature, and a hot tub.
from Pavilion. Backyard overview
from the pool looking west into sunset