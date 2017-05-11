Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : concrete/landscapes : hardscapes

Outdoor Concrete Pools, Tubs, Showers Hardscapes Design Photos and Ideas

The temple-like house was influenced by Aztec and Mayan architecture, a combination Wright described as "California Romanza."
Fung and Blatt worked slowly on the project over five years. But it was a rhythm Mary and Carlton appreciated, as it allowed for the design to emerge in close dialogue with the site.
The courtyard brings natural light into the lower level of the home, which has a den/media room, guest suite/workout area, and storage and mechanical.
Porter worked with landscape design firm Wagner Hodgson to meld the pool house interior with the exterior.
The pool house was designed and built to mimic the main house, so they feel like "a family of structures," says Porter.
Built in 1962, Steel House #4 is one of the seven steel-and-glass prefab homes designed by Wexler and Richard Harrison.
A look at the pool area of Steel House #2. Each major room features floor-to-ceiling glass panels and sliding doors that are all eight feet high.
Long Island Sound House's pool and hot tub connect gracefully to an ipe terrace. Sellars Lathrop Architects designed the outdoor and indoor spaces with hurricane concerns in mind.
In a residence recently completed by GEN M ARCHITECTURE, the direction of the roof slope helps distinguish different parts and rooms of the home.
A linear pool was inserted between the family and bedroom wings.
The L-shaped, flat-roofed Steel & Glass home has many of the hallmarks of Wexler's style. The 2,550-square-foot layout wraps a pool, made accessible by lots of sliding glass.
The villa features two large terraces which overlook the swimming pool and provide panoramic city views.
A concrete skeleton covered in heat-efficient clay blocks addresses the high earthquake risk in southern Portugal and tightens up the home's envelope. Per the architects: “In our projects we only use thermal clay tiles with mortar-free butt jointing. These are produced in Portugal and are fast and easy to work with. Their thermal performance is more than twice as efficient than the traditional bricks that are conventionally used.”
The firm envisioned the pool as a spot where water floods the stone, "almost in a way of a pond remaining after the turning tides."
Why build a Passive House? "The obvious answer is low heating and cooling bills, but we find people most appreciate the other benefits, like consistent thermal comfort, sound proofing, and air quality," say the architects.
The 4,500-square-foot property is made up of three pavilions. The first pavilion is the garage, the second is for the living areas, and the third is for the master suite.
There is even a private meditation garden off the master with a zen pond, waterfall feature, and a hot tub.
Fabric patio that connects the main house to the guest house.
from the pool looking west into sunset
Dining with a Scandinavian touch: Archi dining chair combined with Carver table.
Built in 1962, Steel House #4 is one of seven iconic, steel-and-glass prefab homes designed by Donald Wexler and Richard Harrison as part of an affordable solution for the masses. Homeowner Jay Longtin served as the general contractor and performed the majority of the remodel work, aside from the outdoor floors, concrete, and pool, which were done by Architectural Blue.
The magnificent grounds provide ideal views of LA beyond.
View looking from the new deck along the central axis towards the new pool and existing living room (with new concrete deck). The new design built-up the sloping site around the pool so its surface could be raised to allow more of a connection between the existing indoor spaces and the water.
Swimming pool at rear yard
Rear facade, with maximum glazing and balconies to maximize daylight, views and social interaction.
Taking a break in the pool, and for the Summer at least, not missing Santa Monica!
Entry Courtyard