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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : concrete/landscapes : grass

Outdoor Concrete Pools, Tubs, Showers Grass Design Photos and Ideas

The temple-like house was influenced by Aztec and Mayan architecture, a combination Wright described as "California Romanza."
Fung and Blatt worked slowly on the project over five years. But it was a rhythm Mary and Carlton appreciated, as it allowed for the design to emerge in close dialogue with the site.
The courtyard brings natural light into the lower level of the home, which has a den/media room, guest suite/workout area, and storage and mechanical.
“There’s a tradition on the islands to name things. These houses have already earned the nickname les pintes de lait—the milk cartons,
The deck features local wood, and the pool is made of concrete.
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Porter worked with landscape design firm Wagner Hodgson to meld the pool house interior with the exterior.
The pool house was designed and built to mimic the main house, so they feel like "a family of structures," says Porter.
designed by Estúdio Minke
A dramatic, 80-foot-long pool and spa runs beyond the building along the north edge, as the site slopes down to the lake.
Aegean Pool House’s expansive roof structure shelters the indoor/outdoor living spaces beneath it. A freestanding stone fireplace anchors the west side of the living and dining area.
Long Island Sound House's pool and hot tub connect gracefully to an ipe terrace. Sellars Lathrop Architects designed the outdoor and indoor spaces with hurricane concerns in mind.
Originally designed in 1957 by SOM partner Roy O. Allen, this four-bedroom, three-bathroom house in Briarcliff Manor has been meticulously restored, while many of its original midcentury design details have been preserved and even emphasized. In fact, much of the design is reminiscent of the work of midcentury luminaries like Ludwig Mies van Der Rohe and Philip Johnson.
In a residence recently completed by GEN M ARCHITECTURE, the direction of the roof slope helps distinguish different parts and rooms of the home.
A linear pool was inserted between the family and bedroom wings.
The L-shaped, flat-roofed Steel & Glass home has many of the hallmarks of Wexler's style. The 2,550-square-foot layout wraps a pool, made accessible by lots of sliding glass.
"Neutra didn’t create the mountain. And the client bought wonderful land. If it didn't have mountains and the step down, it wouldn't be what it is," says owner of the Kaufmann House Brent Harris.
Concrete steps gently cascade from the pool to the garden below.
Private spaces and sleeping quarters are hidden below the green roof, providing intimate retreats.
A lap pool at the back of the property.
A single private deck to the south features an outdoor bath with a full, panoramic view.
Why build a Passive House? "The obvious answer is low heating and cooling bills, but we find people most appreciate the other benefits, like consistent thermal comfort, sound proofing, and air quality," say the architects.
Resysta decking surrounds the pool. A second charcoal-colored structure houses equipment, storage, a kitchenette, as well as a covered seating area.
foyer
Architecture: Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Nothing says midcentury Palm Springs like a custom pool and a backdrop of mountains.
from Pavilion. Backyard overview
Fabric patio that connects the main house to the guest house.
from the pool looking west into sunset
A view of the villa from the edge of the pool.
Lisette requested the central work island, which cantilevers over the pool.
In addition to the beautiful setting, guests can enjoy an on-site restaurant and swimming pool, and local activities such as golf and surfing.
The magnificent grounds provide ideal views of LA beyond.
A grassy area provides a spot for sunning poolside, and a steel trellis shades an integrated dining area beyond
Looking from new back porch towards the new pool, casita building, and new outdoor living space.
Wooden deck of the House at Los Cisnes at dawn. Concrete, Glass, Wood.
Seen from the guesthouse, the new home touches every corner of the property without overwhelming its natural beauty.
Architect Burton Baldridge’s design for a house in Austin features a cantilevered upper volume with a gabled profile that was in part inspired by the work of Dutch architects MVRDV. It juts out over the patio, outfitted with chaise longues by Harbour Outdoor and Adirondack chairs by Loll.