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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : concrete/fences, walls : stone

Outdoor Concrete Pools, Tubs, Showers Stone Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

If the walls of this three-bedroom, two-bathroom home could talk, they’d have some pretty interesting stories to share. It was once the home of Hollywood’s legendary casting director, Bill Tinsman. Guests that stay in this home can still feel the presence of a glimmering era with numerous celebrity photographs dotting the interior of this clean-lined space.
An iron swing gate leads to the in-ground pool in the backyard.
The firm envisioned the pool as a spot where water floods the stone, "almost in a way of a pond remaining after the turning tides."
"The house is integrated to the cliffside, leaving the least possible imprint," says Marianna Kapsimali, one of the studio’s founders.