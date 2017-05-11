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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : concrete/fences, walls : metal

Outdoor Concrete Pools, Tubs, Showers Metal Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Built in 1962, Steel House #4 is one of the seven steel-and-glass prefab homes designed by Wexler and Richard Harrison.
Patio between studio and galary
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
A single private deck to the south features an outdoor bath with a full, panoramic view.
living into landscapes.....
south elevation - swimming pool yard - insideout