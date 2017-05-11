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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : concrete/fences, walls : horizontal

Outdoor Concrete Pools, Tubs, Showers Horizontal Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

If the walls of this three-bedroom, two-bathroom home could talk, they’d have some pretty interesting stories to share. It was once the home of Hollywood’s legendary casting director, Bill Tinsman. Guests that stay in this home can still feel the presence of a glimmering era with numerous celebrity photographs dotting the interior of this clean-lined space.
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Built in 1962, Steel House #4 is one of the seven steel-and-glass prefab homes designed by Wexler and Richard Harrison.
The couple had spent a lot of time in Palm Springs, as well as at Austin's Hotel San Jose, and they knew they wanted a pool to provide relief from the Texas heat. Ryan Lemmo sketched out the pool location so the couple could enjoy the live oaks and landscaping during their daily summer swims.
In a residence recently completed by GEN M ARCHITECTURE, the direction of the roof slope helps distinguish different parts and rooms of the home.
The L-shaped, flat-roofed Steel & Glass home has many of the hallmarks of Wexler's style. The 2,550-square-foot layout wraps a pool, made accessible by lots of sliding glass.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
Why build a Passive House? "The obvious answer is low heating and cooling bills, but we find people most appreciate the other benefits, like consistent thermal comfort, sound proofing, and air quality," say the architects.
Resysta decking surrounds the pool. A second charcoal-colored structure houses equipment, storage, a kitchenette, as well as a covered seating area.
There is even a private meditation garden off the master with a zen pond, waterfall feature, and a hot tub.
Pool
The bi-fold glass wall opens up to, and celebrates, the pool house's natural setting.
Built in 1962, Steel House #4 is one of seven iconic, steel-and-glass prefab homes designed by Donald Wexler and Richard Harrison as part of an affordable solution for the masses. Homeowner Jay Longtin served as the general contractor and performed the majority of the remodel work, aside from the outdoor floors, concrete, and pool, which were done by Architectural Blue.
Swimming pool at rear yard
Rear facade, with maximum glazing and balconies to maximize daylight, views and social interaction.
Entry Courtyard
Backyard