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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : stone/pools, tubs, showers : shower

Outdoor Stone Patio, Porch, Deck Shower Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

The secluded location of the house at the edge of a retired shale bank allows the luxury of an open outdoor shower. Corrugated steel siding provides a durable, zero-maintenance exterior finish and captures the changing sun and woodland shadows.
Teak surrounds a minimalist outdoor shower.
An outdoor shower.
The northern courtyard provides a secondary entry, as well as an outdoor shower.