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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : stone/pools, tubs, showers : infinity

Outdoor Stone Patio, Porch, Deck Infinity Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

Ridge Mountain Residence was designed to blend into the existing Palm Springs landscape. Cor-Ten steel cladding provides a naturally weathering material, while the concrete structure and flagstone terrace complement the light tones of the surrounding mountains.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
An expansive, infinity-edge pool stretches to the west side of the site. The winds that are cooled when passing over the pool blow through the home and into the sleeping areas.
The excavated material has been used to shape the property's exterior features.
The rear terrace boasts a recently built heated swimming pool with an infinity edge.
Perspective from the garden in front of the house.
Pool, garden
Exterior with infinity pool-VILLA CP
Main view
Duravit- Bathroom Faucets, Bathroom Sinks, Bathtub & Shower Hansgrohe- Plumbing Bharat Floorings Group- Floor Daikin- Air Conditioners Imagination Lights- Lighting Marble Center International- Floor Moie- Furniture