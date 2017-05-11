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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : stone/patio, porch, deck : wood

Outdoor Stone Patio, Porch, Deck Wood Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

Ridge Mountain Residence was designed to blend into the existing Palm Springs landscape. Cor-Ten steel cladding provides a naturally weathering material, while the concrete structure and flagstone terrace complement the light tones of the surrounding mountains.
A concrete walkway connects the living and dining rooms to the exterior, and concrete forms a built-in bench for lounging by the Solo Stove fire pit.
Hay outdoor furniture sits underneath the steel pergola.
Photo: Willem-Dirk du Toit
The decorative screen casts playful shadows across the front terrace.
The new front door, offset by a stained wood surround, leads into an entry vestibule that connects the guest wing with the rest of the house.
Before tackling the house, the couple converted the garage into a separate work space with a long, linear window that echoes that in the main house.
designed by Estúdio Minke
designed by Estúdio Minke
The main attraction of the Whitefish Poolhouse & Gallery is the 75-foot-long lap pool. The space, designed by CTA Architects, also features wraparound windows for stunning views of the lush forest.
The oversized entry door and hardware are by Arcadia.
The central courtyard connects to a raised deck for socializing within easy access to the kitchen.
“I believe that whenever you’re hiring an artist, and Funn is an artist, he’s going to do his best work if he’s trusted,” says Kartheiser.
Why build a Passive House? "The obvious answer is low heating and cooling bills, but we find people most appreciate the other benefits, like consistent thermal comfort, sound proofing, and air quality," say the architects.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
The sculptural butterfly roof accentuates views.
"My client’s highest priority was building a pool," says Hannah. "The property had 2 flat acres—rare in this neighborhood—which was ideal for a pool. We were able to do a very simple and modern granite pool with a beautiful contrast of concrete and decking... and still have room in the back yard for a giant vegetable garden."
Glass Facade
The excavated material has been used to shape the property's exterior features.
Green Roof and Ocean View
Outdoor area/balcony
Perspective from the garden in front of the house.
View from the rooftop.
The light well that allows for sunlight AND an addition above
A series of views unfolds as one moves from the entrance to the rear of the house: first of the northern garden framed by cabinetry, then slivers of sky seen through a strip skylight, followed by views of trees through clerestory windows, and then screened views to the western outdoor areas.
Exterior with infinity pool-VILLA CP
The kitchen looks out onto a broad patio and backyard through floor-to-ceiling glass, while the upstairs balcony provides shading to allow in only diffuse daylight.
Villa H | garden facade
The outdoor living room serves as both a counterpoint and extension of the interior, with amenities that include a Gandia Blasco dining table and bench, a Lynx grill, and a custom concrete fire pit designed by Kathleen Ferguson; it sits atop a bed of crushed white rock. A built-in bench runs along the length of the courtyard.
Across the path is the resident's favorite spot from which to take in the aquatic tableau: a rock garden and sitting area created by landscape designer Tory Polone. Chairs rest near the a hidden grade-level gas fire pit—an on-demand campfire.
Inspired by the precise designs of the weaver bird, these nest like lanterns can be moved around for soft (solar LED) light.
The combination of a low concrete wall and built-in bench creates an intimate seating area that acts as an extension to the kitchen and dining room. Another steel trellis above creates an armature for more plants that will fill in and provide shade. The terrace is topped with blue stone and wood screens give the plants a ladder on which to grow.
Backyard
Stairs to the upper viewing deck are steel and IPE open risers.
Duravit- Bathroom Faucets, Bathroom Sinks, Bathtub & Shower Hansgrohe- Plumbing Bharat Floorings Group- Floor Daikin- Air Conditioners Imagination Lights- Lighting Marble Center International- Floor Moie- Furniture
Terrace
The glazed canopy extends to the garden to shield against the rain, ease the sunshine but does not degrade the light quality in the inner space.