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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : stone/patio, porch, deck : small

Outdoor Stone Patio, Porch, Deck Small Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

A firepit is surrounded by what the owners think is their biggest splurge: Kalon Rugosa chairs for $11,263.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Wood adirondack chairs surrounding a stone firepit. </span>
Furniture designer Tom Deacon teamed up with pal and architect Andrew Jones to renovate his Toronto townhouse. “Architects tend to think of the building first, the interiors second, and last, the furniture. Our approach was the opposite,” Jones says.
The garage’s huge doors had been covered up, so Studio Karhard freed up the openings for steel-and-glass doors from Ferrotec.
One of the second-level bedrooms looks down to the ground-level courtyard.
The family enjoys the outdoor lounge.
A concrete walkway connects the living and dining rooms to the exterior, and concrete forms a built-in bench for lounging by the Solo Stove fire pit.
Hay outdoor furniture sits underneath the steel pergola.
Emily and Mike created a small courtyard behind the office with custom concrete seating, a stone patio, and a mature tree as the focal point.
Before tackling the house, the couple converted the garage into a separate work space with a long, linear window that echoes that in the main house.
A terrace covered by a pergola runs past the private volume (which contains three bedrooms of equal size and a bathroom on the ground floor) to the covered patio, and down the stairs to the pool.
To protect the home from the sun in the summer, the south facade has less windows and a pergola over the terrace.
Rather than a lush garden, the architect opted for a singular green expression. This was done by planting a sole Caesalpinia ferra tree at the atrium - a natural sculptural at the heart of the home.
A stainless-steel outdoor kitchen awaits.
With expansive space and views in every direction, the penthouse's two-story outdoor area offers a private park in the sky. The lower level can be assessed from the living room or master bedroom and features several spots to sit and dine. Here, one of the lounge areas is located on the upper level and can be reached via an outdoor staircase.
007 House by Dick Clark + Associates
The shutters are made of champagne-colored lapacho wood from the province of Misiones, and the stone was quarried in Balcarce, a province of Buenos Aires.
The landscaped property features several lush gardens and paved dining areas. Hidden behind mature beech hedging, this outdoor area offers a sheltered loggia for al-fresco dining.
Large glass windows and doors optimize cool ocean breezes and usher in an abundance of natural light, highlighting the home's clean lines and minimalist design.
Taula House by M Gooden Design | Side Yard
The roof deck features a full outdoor kitchen, custom seating that wraps a tree, and spectacular city views.
"The colors of the ceiling actually reflect the activity inside the house, and the mood," says Edwards Anker. "That was one way of underlining that idea of how you experience the house, or how design can enhance that experience."
Depending on viewpoint, season, and time of day, says Edwards Anker, the water becomes either transparent or reflective. Here its flat surface mirrors the natural surroundings. At other times, undulations will reflect a rippling play of light into the house. "I know that in August at noon, we'll get the rippling water on the back wall in the living room," says Edwards Anker.
Outdoor spaces were an important feature for PPAA to include. Terraces were constructed on the roof of both the three-story 1925 home and the eight-story apartment tower.
A string of glass hallways connect the four pavilions, bringing a slice of the great outdoors inside.
A central courtyard sits between the original cottage and the new addition.
The backyard has been given over to a pool which is perfect for indoor-outdoor entertaining.
A roof of horizontal slats filters the harsh light and creates moody shadows.
Gardens surround the stone facade for a softening effect.
The sense of the outdoors is particularly strong in the central atrium; the space is awash in light and shadow.
Sliding glass doors enable indoor/outdoor flow.
The atrium and adjacent skylights fill the home with light and fresh air.
The atrium as it connects to the rest of the house.
Teak surrounds a minimalist outdoor shower.
Roof overhangs help reduce solar heat gain during the summer months.
Rainwater trickles into the pool below. The project “breathes the same clarifying calm as Sen-no-Rikyu’s contemplative 16th-century teahouses in Kyoto,” according to the listing.
Wingårdh built a small outdoor pool that's perfect for a post-sauna dip.
The living areas open to an outdoor deck.
A large opening in the kitchen lets it overlook the courtyard, and a covered walkway provides easy circulation and protection from the elements to further encourage inhabitants to engage with the setting.
The central courtyard connects to a raised deck for socializing within easy access to the kitchen.
An outdoor shower.
The view from the kitchen to the newly opened terrace is one of Serboli's favorite parts of the home. “I love being in the kitchen, looking at the living room with the big window totally open. I think it's a privileged position because you can cook or eat (I love both) looking towards a space with unclear and undefined limits.”
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
“I believe that whenever you’re hiring an artist, and Funn is an artist, he’s going to do his best work if he’s trusted,” says Kartheiser.
Walden 7 is a vertical labyrinth of connected courtyards, terraces, and apartments.
A Michigan couple find out they own the last of a little-known, thought-to-be-extinct breed—a midcentury modern house by Alexander Girard.
The sand-colored fascia of the roofline allows the palapa to appear more integrated in its environment, as does the stone wall facade, which blends in with the boulders.
The entrance showcases the home's clean midcentury lines.
Inspired by Japanese pocket gardens, the gardens are flanked on three sides by concrete and one wall of full glass that lights sitting areas adjacent to the lower level bedrooms.
The landscaping outside the master bath.
In a Manhattan Beach home, homeowner Matt Jacobson and architect Michael Lee designed the long steel-and-Ipe bench surrounding a square, concrete outdoor fire pit, which suspends from the low concrete wall in their outdoor space. Dukes relaxes on a Willy Guhl Loop chair with her German Shepherd, Major.
The weathering steel exterior pays homage to the owner’s youth, which was spent welding oil tanks.
A grated metal footbridge with hog-wire, guard-rail panels connects the top of the mesa from the west side to the observation deck. Stairs lead to the glazed studio and hunting blind below.
A look at the shaded outdoor space.
A peek at the stone patio.
Before the renovation, the darkest corner of the home was at the back of the property. To bring light to this part of the house, Scott created an internal roof terrace on the second floor.
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