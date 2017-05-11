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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : stone/patio, porch, deck : metal

Outdoor Stone Patio, Porch, Deck Metal Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

The tree from the entrance can be seen through a large window.
The decorative screen casts playful shadows across the front terrace.
The new front door, offset by a stained wood surround, leads into an entry vestibule that connects the guest wing with the rest of the house.
designed by Estúdio Minke
designed by Estúdio Minke
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
The weathering steel exterior pays homage to the owner’s youth, which was spent welding oil tanks.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Outdoor area/balcony
East Elevation Entry Detail
Custom Bioretention Planter (Landscape Architecture by CampionHruby)
Exterior with infinity pool-VILLA CP
The gabions hold smooth rocks from the nearby San Luis Rey River; a fireplace feature is flanked by benches.
'Tree House' - Bamboo Terrace
The combination of a low concrete wall and built-in bench creates an intimate seating area that acts as an extension to the kitchen and dining room. Another steel trellis above creates an armature for more plants that will fill in and provide shade. The terrace is topped with blue stone and wood screens give the plants a ladder on which to grow.
Street view, frontal, dusk
Street view, dusk