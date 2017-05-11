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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : stone/patio, porch, deck : decomposed granite

Outdoor Stone Patio, Porch, Deck Decomposed Granite Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

Before tackling the house, the couple converted the garage into a separate work space with a long, linear window that echoes that in the main house.
Chen and Guang worked with Shenshan Landscape Design on the courtyard. "Material is the key point in landscape design," says Liu.
"The H-shaped plan and outbuildings create an assemblage of forms that celebrates the site and creates a continuing sense of surprise," Epstein adds.
Situated amid the forest in Rhinebeck, New York, the geometric, eco-friendly Ex of In House by architect Steven Holl stars a large window capable of heating the living space with sunlight during the winter months. In the summer, a shade ensures it keeps cool. In accordance with the home’s sustainable mission, the interiors are finished with natural oiled wood and plywood, and all light fixtures were 3D-printed in PLA cornstarch-based plastic.
A rendering of Kanye West's housing development is brutalist in form and muted in color.
The small swimming pool is a serene place to enjoy sunset views.
After cleaning up the landscape, the team custom-made a few benches for the backyard and added gravel from Penn’s Stone Supply. The string lights and West Elm Planters add a stylish touch.
The home is elegantly set into its surroundings and overlooks a serene garden patio with a koi pond.
The Ex of In House exterior
A huge rock that Liebermann picked out himself as as a diving board into the pool. Liebermann was very proud to design the house in a way that it reflects in the pool when you first walk in through the front gate. The reflection doubles the size of the house.
The landscaping outside the master bath.
"The stone wall slightly protrudes above the roofs and highlights the simple forms guided by the plot’s shape," says Elorduy. "The wall draws a series of slopes and counter slopes providing the house with a singular geometry."
Massive volumes of dry stacked, locally supplied granite supports the roof.
A spacious outdoor deck with a path that leads down to the lake.
An asymmetrical mailbox incorporates mid-century geometry and new building materials into the front approach.
Office courtyard
A quiet, sheltered outdoor dining area