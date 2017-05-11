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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : stone/patio, porch, deck : concrete

Outdoor Stone Patio, Porch, Deck Concrete Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

One of the splurges of the project, two walls of combed Alaskan Yellow Pine backing the patio, provide an interesting visual contrast to the dark Hardie siding. West Elm furniture adds a modern touch.
A covered walkway connects the main house (at left) with a flexible-use ADU. The smaller structure was initially offered to Bhavani's parents, but they opted to live under the same roof as the rest of the family.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Wood adirondack chairs surrounding a stone firepit. </span>
Another side of the home opens up onto a large lawn.
Homeowner Jay Longtin served as the general contractor and performed the majority of the remodel work, aside from the outdoor floors, concrete, and pool, which were done by Architectural Blue.
One of the second-level bedrooms looks down to the ground-level courtyard.
The family enjoys the outdoor lounge.
A concrete walkway connects the living and dining rooms to the exterior, and concrete forms a built-in bench for lounging by the Solo Stove fire pit.
Hay outdoor furniture sits underneath the steel pergola.
The decorative screen casts playful shadows across the front terrace.
The new front door, offset by a stained wood surround, leads into an entry vestibule that connects the guest wing with the rest of the house.
Before tackling the house, the couple converted the garage into a separate work space with a long, linear window that echoes that in the main house.
The living room opens to the private, walled exterior courtyard at the front. “I really love the design of the courtyard and the fact that you can see it from everywhere in the house,” notes Fox. The ottoman is from Jardan and the outdoor chair is Hay.
Fox’s home design encompasses 2637 square feet across four levels, and includes a garage, an independent unit for guests, and two floors for her family of four.
An award-winning, modern masterpiece inspired by Neutra
"The house's two main façades express both shelter and exposure. On the north, clear expanses of glass reveal ocean and coastline views; long strips of translucent channel glass dapple the light, playing on the sea's shimmering surface. The south façade, clad in copper, which wraps over the roof, is mostly enclosed, offering a retreat from the forces of nature. Roof overhangs on the east and west protect the windows and the front door from the harshness of sun and wind,
One of the home’s water features adorns a space between the bedrooms and main home. "We treat all the water from the house to clean them for irrigating the rest of the house," relates Elizarraras.
The roof terrace offers a refreshing view of the ocean. "It's important for us to consider how to place architectural elements based on the topography and orientation, and how they’re going to face the sunset, the sunrise, and interact with the wind blowing over the land," says Elizarraras.
The stone-edged fire pit is a family favorite. "We do s'mores around the fire every time we go, walk the golf course at night, and love watching the sunsets against the pink mountains," she says.
designed by Estúdio Minke
designed by Estúdio Minke
007 House by Dick Clark + Associates
Crosby built his estate, 70375 Calico Road, during the Golden Age of Hollywood—and it looks the part. The home also comes with a storied past: an attached two-bedroom casita with a private entrance and its own kitchen, dubbed "the JFK Wing," is rumored to be where JFK and Marilyn Monroe had their infamous 1962 rendezvous.
Outdoor spaces were an important feature for PPAA to include. Terraces were constructed on the roof of both the three-story 1925 home and the eight-story apartment tower.
From the driveway, stepping stones lead across a wading pool to the home's main entrance. An island patio rests as a centerpiece beneath the pergola.
To expand and also brighten the home, the team added a sun-filled dining space and opened up the lace side facade through the use of Marvin Lift and Slide Doors. "My team and I are big fans of Marvin products,
The covered entrance area is Ulla Hell's favorite aspect of the Continuous Extension. She shares: "It is the moment when the wooden sticks turn around from the balcony bands to become the ceiling of that space, the band turns around the ceiling to finally find the thematic conclusion when touching the ground. This space also frames very nicely the view towards the surrounding topography."
The front entrance to Lion International Kindergarten, heightened by the presence of a climbing wall.
The small swimming pool is a serene place to enjoy sunset views.
A view of the exterior sitting area.
The atrium and adjacent skylights fill the home with light and fresh air.
The atrium as it connects to the rest of the house.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
The home features large windows and doors that open out onto three stone terraces, providing a perfect spot for entertaining.
Since land in downtown LA comes at a premium, most hotel pools are relegated to rooftops. Hotel Figueroa's ground-level pool is an extravagant and beloved original feature that adds to the property's character and lively social scene.
The home's elegant post-and-beam construction as seen from the exterior.
In a Manhattan Beach home, homeowner Matt Jacobson and architect Michael Lee designed the long steel-and-Ipe bench surrounding a square, concrete outdoor fire pit, which suspends from the low concrete wall in their outdoor space. Dukes relaxes on a Willy Guhl Loop chair with her German Shepherd, Major.
The large roof overhang protects the newly added amoeba-shaped patio and fire pit. The house sits on a flat 6,400-square-foot lot.
A look at the shaded outdoor space.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
"My client’s highest priority was building a pool," says Hannah. "The property had 2 flat acres—rare in this neighborhood—which was ideal for a pool. We were able to do a very simple and modern granite pool with a beautiful contrast of concrete and decking... and still have room in the back yard for a giant vegetable garden."
The outdoor terrace features an infinity pool and spacious deck.
The excavated material has been used to shape the property's exterior features.
Entrance.
East Elevation Entry Detail
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